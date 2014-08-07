6 Creatives And Their Curious Relationships With Sleep

It seems that everywhere you turn people are bragging about the few hours sleep they got last night and how burnt-out they are.

Despite the hype we’ve built around working ourselves to the brink of oblivion, some of the most successful people prove that the key to winning is not depriving ourselves of sleep to the point of exhaustion, but rather cultivating sleep habits that work for us.

Here are some of the most interesting methods of famously prolific people:

As we already know, getting a full, uninterrupted eight hours isn’t the only way to sleep, and da Vinci may have put that notion to the ultimate test.

It is fabled that the polymath practiced what we refer to today as a polyphasic sleep schedule. By taking 20-minute naps every few hours, da Vinci would have had more hours in the day to satisfy his seemingly unquenchable curiosity. Thomas Jefferson, Napoleon Bonaparte, Nicholas Tesla, and Thomas Edison were also said to have practiced this sporadic sleeping habit.

Well, more specifically he slept in a hypobaric chamber while training for the Olympics, but he did compare himself to “the boy in the bubble” on CBS’s 60 Minutes.

The sleeping chamber reportedly simulates the air at high altitudes–comparable to about 9,000 feet above sea level–where the concentration of oxygen in the air is significantly lower. This would force his body to work harder to create more oxygen and reportedly train his body to recover from injuries faster.