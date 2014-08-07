Why Your Ego Needs To Stop Controlling Your Career

It always seems the job you would love never comes with the pay you want.

Money is unfortunately a necessity that we all need in order to survive, and its significance causes us to make decisions and create goals that are derived from the idea of attaining wealth. It is often our primary motivator in life.

However, if we look back at the most successful people in the world, their motivation and drive had less to do with money than one may think. And this surprisingly enough is often what enabled them to succeed.

Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, has always encouraged others to follow their heart and make a difference: “I can honestly say that I have never gone into any business purely to make money. If that is the sole motive, then I believe you are better off doing nothing.”

The most successful often begin by joining or starting a company based around an idea that resonated with them on a personal level. They had a genuine interest in the product and were passionate about its potential.

Their belief in the product stemmed from the problems it would solve, the needs it would fill, and the value that it would bring others, not from the money they would make.

Because their passion, interest, and motivation with the business was not derived from a financial perspective, their decisions were no longer influenced by their ego.