Harry McCracken: My Nine Biggest Questions About Apple’s iPhone Event on September 9

Okay, I concede that I don’t know that for a fact. But it was reported as such on Tuesday by Re/code‘s John Paczkowski, who has a superb track record when it comes to spilling the beans on these events. Short of Apple sending out invitations to the press–which wouldn’t happen until a few days before the event–this is as close as we’re going to get to confirmation of the date.

So I’m sorting through the questions I have about the next generation of Apple smartphones based on rumors, Apple’s past behavior, and plain old idle speculation. Such as:

For months, the Apple-watching world has assumed that Apple is going to announce two bigger-screen iPhones: one with a 4.7-inch display, and one with a 5.5-inch one. With trusty news organizations such as the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg on the two-new-iPhones bandwagon, it’ll be a shocker if both rumored models aren’t the real deal.

Then again, there have also been reports–albeit not from the most reliable of sources–that the 5.5-inch iPhone might be delayed until 2015. At this point I’ll be surprised, though not flabbergasted, if the 4.7-incher is the only new iPhone we see in September.

That leaves another question: How many of the current iPhones will live on? At the moment, Apple offers the iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, and iPhone 4s. As the current low-end phone on the totem pole, the 4s is probably a goner. But whether the 5s and 5c are likely to both survive as budget-minded models, I’m not sure.

If Apple does announce the alleged 5.5-inch iPhone, it will finally be entering the crowded category of humongous-screen, tablet-like phones known as phablets typified by Samsung’s Galaxy Note models. I don’t expect Apple to be satisfied with announcing something which comes off as a me-too knockoff. I’d expect such a big iPhone to offer something new which isn’t available on its rivals’ devices–and maybe to be something other than pretty much the same phone as the smaller new iPhone model, only with more screen real estate.