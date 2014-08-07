Wacky Vacation Home Was Inspired By Tom And Jerry

Cat and mouse frenemies Tom and Jerry, of Looney Tunes fame, have inspired plenty of animators and comedians, but this is probably the first time they’ve inspired a Thai vacation home.





Architects from Thai design firm Onion imagined a home that Jerry, the ever-tormented mouse, might’ve liked to live in. The resulting vacation home is filled with tunnels, ladders, safety nets, and cheese-themed furniture. The project’s creative directors, Arisara Chaktranon and Siriyot Chaiamnuay, wanted to encourage residents to run, climb, hide, fall, and chase each other (hopefully not wielding anvils, as Tom was wont to do).

Ladders replace staircases between floors. Doorframes are shaped in half moons, like little mouseholes, and children’s nook-like bedrooms are connected by tunnels. Kids can roll out of bed into safety nets below, where they can lounge on round pillows, suggesting holes in cheese. A mirrored ceiling in the living room creates an illusion of greater space, and reflects the color scheme of white and silver, with pops of bright paint colors on the bedroom walls. Located in the famous resort town of Cha-am Beach, Thailand, it’s a reimagining of how the family home can be designed for play instead of just practicality.

[H/T Knstrct]