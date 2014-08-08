Boutique Window-Shopping Goes Digital

It’s a July afternoon and I’m sitting across from Fitch, founder and CEO of Strolby, at her fledgling e-commerce startup’s offices in downtown Brooklyn. In the dim fluorescent light of the coworking space, still a jumbled work in progress, there is one bright spot: the glimmers of blue and gold glass dangling beneath her ears.

Along with her ring and her pants, the earrings have that elusive one-of-a-kind quality that savvy shoppers prize. Fitch, of course, purchased them all on Strolby.





“If you don’t know exactly what you’re looking for, but you want a non-commoditized product, there’s just not a good starting point,” Fitch says, citing “baby gift” or “scarf” as the kind of general parameter her customers have in mind. “We’re looking to be the place where you go to start a product search and find something really cool.”

Shop owners watch from the sidelines as fashion bloggers monetize the value of a well-honed editorial eye.

“Makers” have found a welcome online home in sites like Etsy. But for shop owners, the long-time “curators” of the offline world, many of the leading online options are an imperfect fit. Instead, they watch from the sidelines as fashion bloggers and other digital tastemakers monetize the value of a well-honed editorial eye.

Through Strolby, Fitch is hoping to restore shop owners to their traditional role as trusted product sourcers. “It’s relationships powering this inventory. We pick the shops, and then we trust them to choose the inventory for the site,” she says. “We’re looking for shops that have an aesthetic all their own, and that are really thoughtful about the products they carry, to a fairly obsessive degree.”