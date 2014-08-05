Russian Crime Ring Collects 1.2 Billion Stolen Usernames And Passwords

Do you use the Internet? If you do, there is a not-insignificant chance that your confidential information is in the hands of a Russian gang, which, according to the New York Times, has amassed a mind-boggling database of 1.2 billion username and password combinations , as well as more than half-a-billion email addresses.

The trove of private information was discovered by a team of security experts at Hold Security, who uncovered last year’s big Adobe breach. “Hackers did not just target U.S. companies, they targeted any website they could get, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to very small websites,” Alex Holden, the founder and chief information security officer of Hold Security, told the Times. “And most of these sites are still vulnerable.”

Yes, that’s a population that’s three times as large as the United States, but it isn’t terribly surprising, considering how lax our current security standards are.

