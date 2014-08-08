An App That Plugs Your Leaks To Save Cities Cash And Water

As you can see from this map , California’s drought is now considered “exceptional” across most of the state. It’s perhaps the driest it’s been in 500 years, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center.

There’s plenty of room for innovation in the water preservation space. Recently, we’ve seen Dropcountr, an app that gives individuals alerts when they might have leaks in their system, and TaKaDu, an Israeli company plugging leaks with sophisticated analytics.





EveryDrop is a more of a crowdsourcing solution. An app for reporting leaks, it’s aimed at individuals who feel compelled to do what they can during an extreme period.

“It allows someone from the community to identify issues, whether it’s a broken sprinkler head, or a leak somewhere,” says Andrew Kirk, at CitySourced, a civic mapping company in Los Angeles. “It’s about getting the citizens to volunteer that information.”

As a Los Angeles company, CitySourced felt it “needed to look at ways to conserve this precious resource that’s at a dangerously low level,” Kirk says.

You can learn more about the app in this video: