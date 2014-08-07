What To Look For While Putting Together Your Startup Dream Team

As a serial entrepreneur always looking to assemble an all-star startup team, one trend has remained constant–good people are hard to find. Though it may be difficult to find the right person for a specific role, successful team members display certain characteristics from the get-go:

Winners are givers. The strongest performers in every organization I have known or have been a part of have had a great capacity for giving.

Team members who know how and when to give:

Strengthens bonds between team members

Improves team culture

Contributes to the ultimate success of the company.

Every great team member needs to know how to shift gears. As a startup, some tasks need to be done ASAP where good enough is also good to go, while others need to be absolutely perfect. Perfection is often achieved only after a considerable time investment. The key is the ability to determine when to apply the appropriate speed.

You know where your company is, and where you want it to be. You should commit yourself to hiring players with a leadership mentality who are able to figure out how to achieve these goals. Directing every aspect of your business is not only daunting, but self-defeating. You want to be able to give direction and feel confident that your team players will figure it out.

“Where do you see yourself in four years?” It’s a question I often ask, and I love hearing the answer. The worst answer I’ve gotten is: “I see myself here,” which reeks of inauthenticity.

As a leader, I am here to facilitate growth opportunity. If all they want to be is here, they are prioritizing stability over opportunity. Any candidate that I consider has to have big goals for both themselves and the company, along with a game plan on how they’ll achieve them.