Glassdoor Expands Beyond Salaries, Highlights Company Perks And Benefits

When it’s time to weigh a job offer, there is more to consider than salary. How does the health insurance or the retirement plan stack up? How much time will new parents get off? What about the vacation policy?

Recognizing this, Glassdoor on Wednesday added a tool for employers to highlight their benefits packages, and along with that, introduced anonymous benefits reviews for employees.





When employers and company representatives sign into Glassdoor, they can feature certain benefits–such as health insurance, daycare, or professional support–and add a short description. To expound on these perks, companies with enhanced profiles can also include a photo or video.





“When you’re competing for top talent, benefits should be a key element of what you’re offering,” Will Staney, Glassdoor’s so-called head talent warrior, said in a statement. The Sausalito, California, company said 59% of employees are likely to accept lower salaries for better benefits. “We’ve seen that benefits and perks play a large part in the reviews of the most highly rated companies on Glassdoor because they indicate something bigger about the culture of the company and how it values employees,” he added.