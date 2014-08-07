5 Ways To Manage Both Good And Bad Online Reviews

In a perfect world, customers would hire you based on the quality of your work, and not on the opinions of Internet users whose feedback may or may not be entirely truthful.

According to an Ipsos Public Affairs survey, online ratings and reviews play a significant role in your customers’ purchase decisions. How you leverage your positive reviews, while learning from and managing your negative reviews, is critical to your business’s success.

Here are five ways to ensure that online ratings and reviews can work to your business’s advantage.

Humans are predisposed to focus on the negative. This inherent bias is why we’re able to vividly recall unpleasant experiences. Because negative events tend to elicit stronger emotions, people are more apt to share their negative experiences. However, these emotions can easily cloud their judgment and distort their perceptions of the experience. Given the ability to post reviews that don’t require verification, it’s easy for individuals–or competitors–to embellish or misrepresent the truth without fear of recourse, especially when hiding behind a veil of anonymity.

The good news is that consumers are becoming increasingly adept at recognizing false reviews, both positive and negative. Because a review is only as trustworthy as the individual posting it, many consumers are seeking out sites that verify their reviews. Joining a site that only posts verified reviews is the first step toward protecting your business from false reviews.

Negative reviews sting, and much like negative events they elicit stronger emotions. While you might be tempted to respond to a negative review with an immediate and vigorous defense, doing so could damage your reputation more than the initial review.

The best thing to do is to give yourself time to process the review before responding. When you do respond, and you should, be as diplomatic and professional as possible. Don’t be defensive and don’t blame the customer. Be apologetic if you came up short, or explain the situation if the customer misunderstood what led to the complaint.