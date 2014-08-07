5 Reasons To Stay Inside Your Comfort Zone

Many people believe the key to happiness is changing who you are. The shy person should come out of their shell and learn to network, and the person who fears heights needs to consider bungee jumping. But you don’t learn to swim by cannon-balling into the deep end. What if true happiness comes by being true to yourself?

“Many of us are busy escaping from the deficits of our personality by trying to be something we’re not,” says Debbie Mandel, author of Addicted to Stress: A Woman’s 7 Step Program to Reclaim Joy and Spontaneity in Life. “We wish we could trade places with people who appear to be more successful at work or in their relationships.”

Unfortunately, trying to change your nature–especially in big and bold ways–causes stress: “Stress is so inflammatory and it’s become the root cause of all disease,” she says. “It zaps energy, creativity, and sabotages relationships.”

Combat stress by establishing equilibrium and finding your own set point. Mandel shares five reasons why staying in your comfort zone will help you increase productivity and happiness.

Instead of trying to be like someone else, appreciate your own qualities. For example, if you’re an introvert, don’t assume life will be better if you transform into an extrovert.

“Everyone enjoys being around the life of the party, but introverts contribute to the world differently,” she says. “They think deeply about matters before they speak. They are great observers of human nature. Identify your strengths and qualities.”

It can be tempting to try the latest trend or technique, but if it causes you to struggle outside of your comfort zone, it may be time to try something else.