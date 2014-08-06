Dear Josh: Should Creative Teams Seek Consensus At All Costs?

From August 4 to 8, Fast Company is hosting the Creative Counselor, who offers advice on how to forge and maintain great creative relationships. The Counselor, aka Joshua Wolf Shenk, is the author of the new book, Powers of Two: Seeking the Essence of Innovation in Creative Pairs. He’s spent five years studying the most famous and productive creative partnerships, from John Lennon and Paul McCartney to Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak to Marie and Pierre Curie, comparing the common points of these stories with the latest in science and psychology. And now, he’s here to help you make the most of your creative collaboration.

Here, a simple but key question about the (maybe misguided?) idea of seeking consensus in the creative process.

Dear Josh,

My company expects consensus–from a wide variety of players across many departments–to drive product decisions. Is that the right model?

Yours,

Consensus Curious

Dear CC,

Nope. But it’s a telling mistake. With all the excitement about networks these days, companies go to extremes in the name of collaboration–knocking down walls to eliminate private space, insisting on team processes for work that benefits from solitude, and—to the point here–ignoring basic social rules in the name of a pro-social atmosphere. (Susan Cain calls this the “New Groupthink,” and I share much of her critique).

To say that everyone ought to feel invested in a decision and that, therefore, you’re going to seek consensus for product decisions, is like saying that everyone needs more sunshine, so you’re going to work entirely outdoors. Of course people need sunshine and shelter. And people need to be invested–but they also need to know their role.

And someone has to take charge. Even in pairs, full democracy is a tough model. Drill down into inter-personal dynamics of any duo and you’ll find that one person makes the call more often than the other—or at least (a crucial distinction) reserves that right. With Lennon and McCartney, Paul was like a prime minister of old; he ran the shop day to day. But John was the king. When he wanted to step in, he did, and he always got his way. I saw the same model made explicit with the co-founders of a renewable energy company I interviewed. The buck stopped with the CEO, Quayle Hodek, but his ostensible deputy, Kris Lotlikar, actually makes most of the calls day to day.