Report: Coding School Graduates Boost Their Salaries By 44%

For aspiring program developers, coding schools represent an opportunity to get a foot in the door of the bustling tech industry. It’s rare that graduates snag six-figure salaries right out of their programs, but a new report finds they’ve increased their average salaries by 44% to $75,965 annually. Among those employed full time after their programs, salaries jumped to an average of $80,607.

In a study released Tuesday, Course Report, a resource that compares different coding bootcamps for prospective students, found 63% of graduates are working full time after attending a coding school. However, 14% remained unemployed, a drop from 17% who were unemployed prior to entering their programs. Surveying 432 graduates from 48 schools, the report said 75% of alums are working in jobs that make use of their coding skills.









A by-the-numbers breakdown of the makeup of graduates:

29 years of age on average

Have six years of work experience on average

Paid about $10,000 average tuition

Gender : 62% male, 38% female

Race : 63% white, 18% Asian American, 1% black, 17% other

Education: 71% of attendees had attained their bachelor’s degrees, 15% had master’s degrees

Students applied to an average of 1.6 schools. “It really implies that the space, while competitive, isn’t a zero sum game between bootcamps where students are applying to 10 and then picking one,” Course Report founder Adam Lovallo told Fast Company. “Perhaps the industry will graduate to that but we aren’t there yet clearly.”

Most of the students reported receiving some assistance in their job hunts, such as resume prep or placement in internships or apprenticeships. As Fast Company reported in a feature about these hack schools, many of these institutions borrow the model of recruitment firms, charging partner companies up to 20% of candidates’ first-year salaries if they end up working there.





Overall, the budding industry is poised to be big business. In a previous study, Course Report said the market, which is only about two years old, will bring in $59 million in tuition this year.