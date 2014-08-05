Coming From Google: Gmail Addresses With Non-Standard Characters

Gmail users can now reach email addresses with non-Latin or accented characters. Google announced Tuesday it is adopting the Internet Engineering Task Force’s email standard, which supports accents and other scripts, such as Japanese or Devanagari.
“Language should never be a barrier when it comes to connecting with others and with this step forward, truly global email is now even closer to becoming a reality,” software engineer Pedro Chaparro Monferrer wrote in a blog post.
In the near future, Google Calendar will recognize non-standard email addresses, and the Mountain View, California search company said down the line, users will be able to create non-standard Gmail accounts of their own with accented or non-Latin characters.