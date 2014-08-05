Coming From Google: Gmail Addresses With Non-Standard Characters

Gmail users can now reach email addresses with non-Latin or accented characters. Google announced Tuesday it is adopting the Internet Engineering Task Force’s email standard, which supports accents and other scripts, such as Japanese or Devanagari .

“Language should never be a barrier when it comes to connecting with others and with this step forward, truly global email is now even closer to becoming a reality,” software engineer Pedro Chaparro Monferrer wrote in a blog post.





In the near future, Google Calendar will recognize non-standard email addresses, and the Mountain View, California search company said down the line, users will be able to create non-standard Gmail accounts of their own with accented or non-Latin characters.