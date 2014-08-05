Labor Department Orders LinkedIn To Pay Employees $6 Million For Unpaid Overtime

LinkedIn is synonymous with profile lurking and best practices for glamming up your CV to find a new job. But now, the white-collar social network finds itself in the midst of a very public labor dispute, as the U.S. Department of Labor has found LinkedIn guilty of treating some of its employees unfairly–and it’s time to pay up.

According to Bloomberg Businessweek, LinkedIn will have to pay about $6 million to former and current employees in California, Illinois, Nebraska, and New York for unpaid overtime wages. The figure includes over $3.3 million in retroactive wages and over $2.5 million in damages.

“Talent is LinkedIn’s number one priority,” LinkedIn spokeswoman Shannon Stubo said in a statement, “so of course, we were eager to work closely with the Department of Labor to quickly and equitably rectify this situation.”

LinkedIn asserts that the unpaid wages were a result of not having the “right tools in place” for members of its sales force to track work hours. And the Department of Labor said in a statement that the social network has “shown a great deal of integrity by fully cooperating with investigators and stepping up to the plate without hesitation.”