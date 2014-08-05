Watch It: Everything About Planet Earth Explained In One Simple Animated Video

Man-made objects can’t possibly compete with the sheer vastness of nature. For instance, the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, is still 1/10th the height of Mount Everest, and 1/5th the distance to the sea floor (in areas besides the Mariana Trench, which goes way deeper.) These are the kind of facts that help us zoom out of our individual perspectives of Earth in a way that feels like dinner party anecdotes–and a new video is absolutely bursting with them.





The explainer-y YouTube channel Kurzgesagt (it’s German for “in a nutshell”) has just released Everything You Need to Know About Planet Earth. The Kurzgesagt team, which is made up of “designers, journalists, and musicians who want to make science look beautiful,” has a way of elucidating complicated concepts in a way that is as simple as it is memorable. Their latest animated video captures the incredible circumstances holding together the world we don’t know deep within the Earth. The fact that it takes only seven minutes to convey all this information makes the educational system seem almost as elongated as the Kola Superdeep Borehole, the deepest man has ever burrowed into the Earth.