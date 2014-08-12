Meet The Pioneering Female Scientist And Explorer Who Is Bearing Witness To The Ocean’s Destruction

The most moving scene in the upcoming Netflix documentary Mission Blue occurs near the end, when the film crew joins the movie’s central subject, 78-year-old scientific pioneer and ocean explorer Sylvia Earle, on a choppy water journey to a place Earle remembered as her vision of paradise.

That’s no small statement for a woman who has logged more than 7,000 hours—nearly a year of her life–underwater all over the world. In the 1970s, when Earle last dove in the Coral Sea, she fell in love with its vibrant reef, idyllic in its remote location far off the northeast Australia coast.





“The whole point of going there was to find a really healthy, beautiful system to come to the end of this film, and we can go: ‘Ta-dah, there’s reason for hope,’” Earle told Co.Exist in an interview.

Instead, when a still-spry Earle and her companions hit the water in their SCUBA gear, they encountered a wasteland. No colors. No fish. No life.

“We were shocked. We were really shocked,” says co-director and producer Fisher Stevens, who is most famous for producing The Cove, an Academy Award-winning documentary about dolphin hunting in Japan.





Mission Blue, set for exclusive worldwide streaming on Netflix on August 15, came about after Stevens and co-director Robert Nixon (of Gorillas in the Mist) agreed to film a 30-minute chronicle of Earle’s journey to the Galapagos Islands in 2010. It was a celebrity-packed voyage financed by donations that poured in after Earle’s 2009 TED Prize speech, in which she issued an urgent call to protect the planet’s oceans by creating a global network of marine protected areas she calls “Hope Spots.” For Stevens, that quick project turned into a four-year, feature film. He was captivated by Earle’s fiery charisma, personal story, and compelling advocacy for a cause he was also passionate about, he explains.

There is probably no more authentic, credible voice for the world’s oceans than Earle, a fearless oceanographer who began her career in the 1950s and rose to the very top of her field as she witnessed dramatic changes to the world’s oceans firsthand. The film alternates between telling Earle’s impressive life story and her examination of the many pressures–from overfishing and offshore oil drilling to climate change–that are threatening ecosystem collapse today. (She notes that world population, now at 7 billion, was only 2 billion when she was born.) Through this weaving, Earle and the filmmakers effectively convey more than just facts and figures, but a more emotional resonance of their message: That we are now witnessing a tragedy in progress–one that threatens our own existence, too.