How To Frame Negotiations So You Won’t Dread Them

A client may want a job done, and you have to determine the scope of work and the price. A colleague may need a favor, and you need to determine what you are willing to do and whether you need anything in exchange. A customer may be dissatisfied with an experience, and you have to determine what you can do to make it right.

When you think about negotiations, what image do you have?

If you are like most people, you think about two people (or perhaps two groups) sitting across the table from each other. Each side has an ideal outcome in mind, and the aim is for each side to maximize what it gets.

The potential problem with this image is that when you sit across the table from someone else, it is natural to start thinking about the outcome you are negotiating as if it is an object on the table between you. The closer that object is to you, the better. That means that the closer that agreement is to you, the further it is from your opponent. You win when they lose and vice versa.

Most negotiations need not be competitive. Instead, you have walked into the negotiation with a set of goals. You may want to do an initial bit of work for a new client. You may want to get paid fairly for that work. You may want to open up opportunities for new collaboration.

Your negotiation partner also has goals–perhaps to solve a nagging problem that cannot be done in house, to pay a fair price for that work, and even to find an opportunity for a new collaboration.