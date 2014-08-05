Brazilian Landmarks Hidden In New Branding For 2016 Olympics

We’ve already seen the cheery logo for the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Now, we get the first taste of what Rio is calling the “look of the games”– a cityscape that will inform Olympic-branded merchandise and signage.





In it, the city of Rio becomes an expressionist swirl, hiding a few local landmarks. The towering business district sits on the right in blue. The blocky favelas sit on the left in a burning orange. And right smack dab in the middle of it all is the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, small but conspicuous–an oddly literal representation in an otherwise gleefully abstract vision.





Individual icons have also been developed to call out other cities participating in the 2016 Games. In Belo Horizonte, you see the wave from the Church of Saint Francis of Assisi; in Brasilia, you see the bowl and inverted bowl of the National Congress of Brazil; in Salvador, you see what appears to be the Fallen Cross Monument; and in Sao Paulo, you see a towering metropolis (along with a few landmarks I admit to not being able to make out).

See more here.

[Hat tip: Inside the Games]