Workers In Windowless Offices Lose 46 Minutes Of Sleep A Night

Nothing tops an office with a door on the universal workplace wish list, but a desk near a window that lets in natural light probably ranks a close second. Outside views are often badges of seniority or achievement in the work world–understandably, given that they’re in short supply. But new evidence suggests employers should look at daylight exposure less as a mark of accomplishment and more as a matter of public health.

So says an interdisciplinary team of architects and medical researchers that recently conducted a small case study comparing people exposed to natural light at their jobs with those who aren’t. The window workers scored better on common self-report health and sleep surveys; they also slept 46 minutes more a night, on average, as measured by a sleep monitor. The findings will be reported in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.

“We really wanted to look at some health issues related to lack of natural light in people’s lives in general,” Mohamed Boubekri, study leader and architectural scholar at the University of Illinois, told Co.Design. “The reason why we selected office buildings is because … that’s where most of us spend a good chunk of our lives.”





The study found that 27 workers who sat in windowless offices (or so far from a window as to get no natural light) scored worse than 22 workers who did get daylight on all eight dimensions of a health survey known as the Short Form 36. The windowless group fared significantly worse on two particular areas, including “vitality.” Workers without daylight exposure also showed worse overall sleep quality on a well-established self-report sleep index.

To go beyond self-report measures, Boubekri and collaborators arranged for 21 of the study participants to wear a watch capable of tracking light exposure and activity patterns. These actigraphy measures confirmed that the windowless workers received less daylight, were less physically active during the work day, and slept an average of 46 minutes less on work nights. Windowless workers also fared worse on five other sleep measures, including sleep fragmentation (or waking up during the night), though these differences weren’t statistically significant.