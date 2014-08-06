Why It’s Time To Change How And When We Bring STEM Into The Classroom

In 1969, our natural inclination to explore literally took us out of this world.

Those who remember watching on television as Neil Armstrong walked on the moon tell us about how that moment made everyone feel that the unthinkable was suddenly possible; and yet, at the same time, we were humbled.

Even hearing about it secondhand was a moving experience for me. It was a rare moment, both personal and global–and all made possible by an utter paradox: the audacity to dream coupled with the precision of technology.

Of course, this achievement was not the product of chance, nor was any single person solely responsible. That is the telling fact about great achievements of science and engineering: They need many visionaries, thinkers, and doers to bring ideas to fruition.

Just as importantly, these scientists and engineers need time–weeks, years, sometimes decades of study and failure–to triumph.

That same persistence and teamwork are needed today to achieve advances in science, technology, engineering, and math that will ultimately save lives and provide the basis for bringing communities out of poverty all around the world.

Developing these skills begins at the earliest levels of education. Students in grades Pre-K-12, particularly in the formative Pre-K-3 grades, need exposure to the latest advancements in STEM, and they need the time and space to explore, to understand and develop the skills of collaboration and persistence.