What Happens When You Put Aside Your Ego And Take Your Mentors’ Advice

You are a twentysomething entrepreneur ready to launch a new business and your emotions are running wild. You’re frightened, intimated, and stressed, but at the same time you’re enthusiastic and confident about what the future holds.

At this point, it’s time to step back and listen to those who have been in the same situation.

It would be a foolish mistake and a missed opportunity not to value the advice, experience, and knowledge a mentor can offer. Put your ego aside; be a sponge and soak up as much wisdom as possible.

I was in this exact position prior to launching SDC Nutrition Inc. I was confident and probably a little too self-assured, but I knew I had to set aside my ego to listen and absorb as much invaluable advice as possible from my advisers.

To date, I still apply their words of wisdom, especially the four below, to my daily business. I credit my mentors’ advice for many of my accomplishments.

One adviser told me to ignore anyone who said, “Don’t grow too quickly.” From that day forward, I have lived my life by being fearless, not slowing down, and making those around me keep pace.

Rapid growth in your startup will attract great talent and the capital you need to help your growth trajectory. As long as you continue to work hard and execute your vision, the right people and resources will fall into place.