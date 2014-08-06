Should You Outsource Your Social Media?

But if you’re building a business or a brand, you know you should be using it to interact with your customers.

No wonder then that a recent American Express survey of small business owners found that “social media expert” was the most commonly listed position that people would like to fill to help their businesses, coming out far ahead of such obvious roles as assistant.

There are some upsides to seeking outside help, but not necessarily a full-time in-house position:

If you’re a big corporation, that’s one thing. But most enterprises aren’t. Shane Shaps runs 520 East Brands, a social media marketing company. She says that her team often devotes 4-15 hours per week to small business accounts. That’s enough that it would be a major addition to someone’s existing duties, and would probably get shortchanged. But, on the other hand, it’s not enough hours to hire a dedicated person. Outsourcing lets you get the hours you need.

Travis Huff, CEO of Real-Time Outsource, another social media marketing company, says that “Weekends and holidays are some of the busiest times in terms of social engagement.” If you add social media to an internal person’s duties, she might not be responding to customer questions posted on Friday night.

A social media company can have a team assigned to your account, and cover odd times. Also, if you’ve got one internal person taking on social media, and she leaves, there goes your expertise. A social media company loses employees like any other business, but that’s that owner’s problem, not yours. You’ll still have continuity.