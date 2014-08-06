Can Technology Really Change Your Habits?

If you want to lose weight, improve your memory , even stop using technology so much, as the saying goes: there’s an app for that .

There are hundreds if not thousands of apps designed to help you change behaviors and drop bad habits.

There’s the Freedom app, which blocks you from the Internet so you can focus on work; the Fitocracy app, which uses gamification to reward you with points, and allows you to accept challenges from other users and advance to other levels; the Lift app, which allows users to choose what behavior they want to achieve, such as “run” or “eat breakfast.” Once the behavior is completed, users can check-in and track their progress.

These apps are efficient when delivering “rewards” to users, whether that’s a simple check-in or seeing the progress you’ve made on a graph. Many of these technology companies are teaming up with psychologists to understand what kind of rewards drive people to use their products.

Rewards are key to long-lasting behavior changes. “What we’ve learned in the last 10 to 15 years is that there’s an automatic behavior and then there’s a reward after, which is really important because that’s how our brains latch on to behaviors,” says Charles Duhigg, business reporter at the New York Times and author of the book The Power of Habit.

A habit forms because you have repeatedly practiced an activity and your brain creates a neural pathway, made up of neurons, and this exists for the rest of your life. These behaviors become unconscious habits and only when you stop practicing the behavior does your brain destroy the connecting cells that formed that original pathway.

To change a behavior, you need to receive an even greater reward than the one you get with the old habit. For example, when you exercise and you give yourself a reward like a piece of chocolate, that behavior, after some time, becomes automatic. But if your schedule changes and exercise makes you late, then the reward of not exercising (not being late) becomes greater than the reward of exercising.