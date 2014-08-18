Art & Soul: Elevating the Coffee Experience

Joy Park’s mission when she founded Elabrew was to introduce Los Angeles to specialty coffee through quality, accessibility, and approachability. With a café in Santa Monica, a newly opened location in downtown Los Angeles, and a striking Mercedes-Benz Sprinter storefront, Elabrew is bringing high-quality coffee to the people. Since launching in 2011, Elabrew has continued to fulfill its mission of elevating the coffee experience, as passionate baristas deliver a delicate blend of art and soul to their customers.