One Sweet Ride

Custom built for the Sprinkles Cupcakes bakery, the chocolate-brown Mercedes-Benz Sprinklesmobile van is always on the move, bringing a variety of delectable flavors to cupcake-lovers across state lines.

What is Sprinkles’ mission?

Sprinkles is committed to making the world’s best cupcakes, cookies, and ice cream while providing superior customer service and giving back to the communities where we operate.

Why did Sprinkles choose a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?

When we set out to build a cupcake truck, our vision was a departure from the ordinary, and it was important to select a brand that we felt aligned well with the Sprinkles brand. The sleek design, exemplary craftsmanship, and luxury features made the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter a perfect fit.

Tell us about the upfit that transformed the Sprinter into the Sprinklesmobile.

We made the Sprinter suitable for food use by hollowing out the rear compartment and installing racks, which hold cupcakes, cabinetry, and a cash register. The vehicle’s inside wall folds open beyond the space of the vehicle to serve customers. We added a coat of chocolate-brown paint, colorful vinyl, and California plates BKDFRSH—and the Sprinter was transformed into the Sprinklesmobile.