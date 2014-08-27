One Sweet Ride

Custom built for the Sprinkles Cupcakes bakery, the chocolate-brown Mercedes-Benz Sprinklesmobile van is always on the move, bringing a variety of delectable flavors to cupcake-lovers across state lines.
What is Sprinkles’ mission?
Sprinkles is committed to making the world’s best cupcakes, cookies, and ice cream while providing superior customer service and giving back to the communities where we operate.
Why did Sprinkles choose a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?
When we set out to build a cupcake truck, our vision was a departure from the ordinary, and it was important to select a brand that we felt aligned well with the Sprinkles brand. The sleek design, exemplary craftsmanship, and luxury features made the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter a perfect fit.
Tell us about the upfit that transformed the Sprinter into the Sprinklesmobile.
We made the Sprinter suitable for food use by hollowing out the rear compartment and installing racks, which hold cupcakes, cabinetry, and a cash register. The vehicle’s inside wall folds open beyond the space of the vehicle to serve customers. We added a coat of chocolate-brown paint, colorful vinyl, and California plates BKDFRSH—and the Sprinter was transformed into the Sprinklesmobile.
We read that the Sprinklesmobile is being remodeled once again. What’s in store for version 2.0?
The new Sprinklesmobile will feature custom-built displays for our new products—cookies and ice cream—in addition to our signature cupcakes. We are also working on a mobile Cupcake ATM that can be attached to the Sprinklesmobile.
How many cupcakes can the Sprinklesmobile hold?
A whopping 1,500!
How can customers find the Sprinklesmobile when it’s on the road?
Stay in the know by following @sprinklesmobile on Twitter or liking Facebook.com/sprinklesmobile.
How have your customers reacted to the Sprinklesmobile van?
It creates a spectacle everywhere it goes.
How has your Sprinter helped grow your business?
The Sprinklesmobile has allowed us to bring Sprinkles to cities where we don’t have brick-and-mortar bakeries. It not only helps with word of mouth but also helps us determine which cities to focus on before we open stores in those markets.
What advice do you have for other growing businesses about going mobile?
Design your mobile business keeping in mind what the customer sees. If you will be serving customers from inside the vehicle while your customers are on the curb, remember that you will be elevated. The Sprinklesmobile’s inside wall folds out beyond the space of the vehicle and hovers above the ground, closer to the customer. It’s tailor made to spotlight the cupcakes.
Charles and Candace Nelson are the Co-Founders of Sprinkles.