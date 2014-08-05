Infographic: See A Breakdown Of American Drinking And Hangover Habits, By State, Gender, And Profession

The hangover-curing company Blowfish tries to make it easier for employees who party too hard to get back into work mode the next day. Lest these employees think they can get away with too many recovery days, Blowfish is also on a quest to gather up new data on the behavior of binge drinkers and put it out into the world. The latest series of infographics from the company should keep bosses around the country leery about how their people spend their nights and whether they deal with the aftermath on the clock.





Last November, Blowfish teamed with CollegeHumor to reveal how America gets drunk state by state. Now the company is back with a wide range of stats about drinking habits across state, gender, and brand lines, and the results are fascinating. According to Blowfish’s info, which comes from surveying 5,249 Americans, 50% of people have admitted to going to work hungover, waiters are the most likely employees to show up to work hungover, Washington, D.C., folks complain the most about their hangovers, and Blue Moon appears to be the top-selling beer in the most number of states. It’s the kind of info that can either make you feel better about your own habits in comparison, or glare suspiciously at every waiter you come across forever.

Have a look at more of Blowfish’s infographics in the slides above.