This Game Will Make You Feel Insane. Try It!

Video games make us feel like gods, but we’re all just trained pets. A game will hand us a rocket launcher with unlimited ammo (I’m a god!). Then it will literally draw a trail leading us to our next target to shoot. And when we shoot that target, the game gives us a treat to tell us that we’re a good boy. Stupidly, we think that treat makes us more godlike. In reality, it’s just proof that we’re well-behaved.





Within (free for Mac, Linux, and PC) is not a game like that. You don’t ever get to feel like a god. You get to feel more like Job, that all-too-mortal peon in a world too large and esoteric for you to possibly understand. It’s an experience with no clear goal that leaves you feeling smaller and less significant than when you loaded it. I strongly urge you to play.

Developed by “Benjamin Gattet” as a master’s project at the University of Art and Design in Geneva (HEAD), the goal of Within is to “question the notion of space in a virtual world…” What that really means is your perception of what’s real and logical is about to go bye-bye.





The first time I load Within, I wake within a white room. All white. There is no texture, color, or shadow on the walls. It’s a 3-D space in the most minimalist sense possible, drawn from a few black lines.

I look around. There is no way out. “Bad programming,” I think. I’m about to reload the game when I turn again, and I see a door. I must have missed it.

I walk through, down the only corridor, making my way up, down, and around various ramps. All I can hear are my footsteps, and a growing, ominous, digital growl. I summit giant staircases that lead nowhere, snake my way around architectural cliffs, and soak in cathedral-like geometries that look awesome in their starkness. I’m exploring a wicked piece of digital architecture beyond the physical limitations of concrete and steel. And then I find that I’m lost.