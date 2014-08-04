Watch This Video Until The Cows Come Home–As A Farmer Woos Them With Lorde’s “Royals” On Trombone

Lorde’s “Royals” spent nine weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but its appeal is not limited to the human species. At least if played on trombone.

That’s the lesson we learned when farmer Derek Klingenberg summoned his herd of cattle from across the Kansas plains using nothing but a lawn chair and his trombone cover of the New Zealand teenager’s hit. In his mesmerizing video, the empty horizon fills with black cows who eventually end up with front row seats, mooing along in approval.





Derek and his brother Grant took over the family farm five years ago when they were 30 and 25, respectively. At the time, Derek told the Hillsboro Star-Journal that “the most difficult part of carrying on the family farm was the transition to modern farming,” and that “his grandfather had a difficult time accepting new methods of doing things.”

Derek also got some viral fame in January when he recorded a video parody of Ylvis’s “The Fox (What Does The Fox Say?)” called “What Does the Farmer Say?”

No word yet on whether Iggy Azalea’s current pop juggernaut “Fancy” has the same effect on the cattle.