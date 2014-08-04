Apple Hires Former Social Media Director Of Nike And Burberry

Apple has snagged Musa Tariq , former social media director at Nike and Burberry, to oversee digital marketing for its retail stores.

9to5Mac reports that Tariq is a confidant to Angela Ahrendts, the former Burberry CEO who joined Apple last fall as senior vice president of retail and online stores.

Whether this will alter Apple’s approach to social media remains to be seen. Compared with other tech companies, the iPhone maker is relatively quiet on the social front. Though it runs social media accounts for some execs and products, including iTunes and App Store, the Apple brand lacks a formal presence on Twitter and Facebook.