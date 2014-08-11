Patron Embraces Tequila’s Artisanal Roots With Launch Of Roca Line

Once upon a time, the process of making tequila involved crushing agave with a two-ton volcanic stone. It was laborious, but this ancient tahona process yielded a complex and rich drink, the kind that was sipped. Then, somewhere along tequila’s history, it became a liquor synonymous with firewater, shot back with a lime and salt to make its overbearing taste more palatable.

The rehabilitation of that image has been underway for some time now with the rising popularity of ultra-premium tequilas. But now Patron–the 25-year-old leader in the spiffing up of the spirits’ persona–is taking tequila back to its roots with the launch of its Roca line, a selection of 100% agave tequilas made with the traditional tahona process.

The launch of Roca Patron comes at a time when many factors are influencing and driving the tequila market. In recent years, the popularity of tequila has surged with global sales hitting record highs. And many new high-profile, celebrity-backed entrants–George Clooney, Diddy, and Justin Timberlake have all launched brands in the category in recent years–have only drawn more attention to tequila as a refined sipping drink of choice.

While these trends have contributed to a more sophisticated consumer palate–a significant motivation for releasing Roca since the strong agave taste is an acquired one–the company’s chief marketing officer Lee Applbaum points to another trend that influenced the creation of Roca Patron: the growing appetite for all things artisanal.

“Over the course of the last several decades, we have (seen) on the consumer side a more evolved and educated tequila palate. But more broadly you see, whether it’s in the farm-to-table movement or in luxury goods, a consumer that wants to know and understand the back story, appreciates the authenticity of the products and brands that they’re consuming, and they love to share that information,” Applbaum says. “As we looked at our product line, there was a clear opportunity and this was the right time to create a new line of artisanal, agave-forward tequilas.”

The Roca Patron line will include a Silver, Anejo, and Reposado variation, priced at $69, $79, and $89 respectively. The product itself will be immediately recognizable to those familiar with Patron’s well-known bottle. Applbaum says both the branding and the marketing don’t stray too far from Patron’s established look and feel, calling the Roca brand “a fraternal rather than identical twin.”

The marketing around Roca Patron cheekily draws on the artisanal heritage, whether it be in the copy lines from the print, such as “We crushed it” and “Other tequila makers don’t have the stones,” which allude to the process, or in the digital efforts that include in-depth videos that reveal in detail how the tahona wheel works and why the process results in a superior drink. Offering online content like this is a progression for Patron in the digital realm, which, says Applbaum, “has been nascent at best in the company’s history.”