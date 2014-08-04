Leak, Which Celebrates Honesty Through Anonymous Emails, Sends Dishonest PR Emails

I’m a reporter. I work with words. My coworkers, if nothing else, are good at sentence construction. So it was a bit puzzling when I received this message today, labeled “from a coworker,” from the anonymous email sending service Leak :

“Sorry if sometimes I am not answering your email. But I think most of them are so boring.”

I was less disturbed by the sentiment than I was by the grammar.

A quick look at my media-heavy Twitter feed made the situation a bit clearer. Many reporters at tech publications had just had similar experiences:

Several staffers at Fast Company received similarly odd confessions.

Last week, when I wrote about Leak, I mentioned that the one I received could have been from someone who wanted to promote the app. When I asked the app’s cofounder, Laurent Desserrey, whether he or someone at the company had sent it to me, he responded with an awkwardly constructed sentence: “Nope, we didn’t have the time to do this kind of hacks.”

On Monday, it seems he found the time. “It’s definitely a PR stunt,” he told me. “We decided to send them to some journalists because we thought that it was funnier to live the Leak experience than receiving a regular press release.” Given the number of reporters tweeting about the app as a result and sure, even this article, you could say the stunt worked. In a way.