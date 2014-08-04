Help Commemorate The Deaths Of Andy Murray And Harry Styles, WWI Soldiers

It’s not the Andy Murray who won the 2013 Wimbledon title, it’s the one who died in 1915. That name, along with Harry Styles, Tom Jones, Alex Ferguson and Gordon Brown are famous in the U.K. and around the world, but they also share the monikers with the fallen fighters of the First World War.

The Royal British Legion and agency RKCR/Y&R are using these coincidental circumstances to help promote an online campaign to commemorate each and every of the more than million Commonwealth serviceman who died as a result of WWI.





EveryManRemembered.org allows people to find relatives or choose a stranger to pay tribute to. According to the site, the inspiration came from a young British Eagle Scout visited the CWGC Tyne Cot Cemetery in Belgium, she wrote to the Legion: “I know that not everyone can be remembered as individuals, but I felt it was a shame for some people to have dozens of poppies and crosses while others had no one left to remember them.” This campaign and site are aiming to correct that imbalance.