Here Are The PF Chang’s Locations That Had Credit Card Data Compromised

PF Chang’s, a restaurant chain known for its unreasonably shiny Asian-inspired fusion dishes , has just published a list of 33 restaurants that were compromised when hackers allegedly breached its credit card systems in June.

“We have determined that the security of our card processing systems was compromised,” the company wrote in a statement, “and we have reason to believe that the intruder may have stolen some data from certain credit and debit cards that were used during specified time frames.”

Here is the full list of compromised locations, as well as the time frames:





It’s unclear how an outsider (or outsiders) were able to obtain the credit card data, which were found going between $18 to $140 on the underground market. And the Scottsdale, Arizona-based chain says it has not determined that “any specific cardholder’s credit or debit card data was stolen by the intruder.”

Why do companies keep getting hacked? Two main reasons: Little internal emphasis on information security (until it’s too late, that is), and dumb employees clicking on bad links.

