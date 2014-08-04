Now You Can Find A New Kind Of Love On Tinder–With Adoptable Dogs

The problem with a lot of animal shelters is that they just don’t have a warm and cozy vibe that allows you to imagine what it might be like to take this sweet, abandoned animal back to your place and proceed to love and take care of it for the rest of its life. It’s a bit like trying to find your soulmate amid the shame-stained upholstery and insufficient lighting of your average nightclub.

We’ve seen some serious creativity for animal adoption this year, whether on Instagram or in an Ikea showroom. Now, it’s Tinder’s turn. A new project from NYC-based animal rescue organization Social Tees and agency BBH New York’s The Barn internship program (you may remember them from such projects as Underheard in New York which brought the voices of the homeless to the world via Twitter, and the controversial Homeless Hotspots, which turned the homeless into 4G hotspots during SXSW) decided to use the social matching platform for orphaned dogs.





“Puppy Love” put 10 puppy profiles on Tinder, with their ages adjusted to twenty-something to better filter through the app (no one wants to date a 10-week-old). Users could opt for something quick–like taking one of the dogs for a walk–or a bigger commitment. To date, there have been over 2,000 matches and one adoption.