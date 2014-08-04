Art Is Everywhere–Including On Thousands Of Outdoor Billboards And Road Signs Across The Country

We all want more art in our lives, but visiting a museum can be overwhelming, not to mention crowded and expensive. Now, for the next month, getting your art fix is as simple as stepping outside. Art Everywhere is the nation’s largest public art show, featuring 58 famous American works in a whopping 50,000 locations across the U.S. Edward Hopper’s Nighthawks and Grant Wood’s American Gothic won’t just appear on highway billboards, but on rural road signs, bus shelter walls, airports, on gym video screens,ƒ√ and in movie trailers.

The selection, which was chosen by public vote, features well-known artists like Andy Warhol, Georgia O’Keeffe, and Cindy Sherman, along with less familiar names like Childe Hassam and Millard Sheets. If a work on the street piques your interest, the show’s online hub will tell you more about it and the artist. It also lists the many, many places where you’re likely to spot Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Can and Mary Cassatt’s Boating Party.

Of course, if you don’t want your Stairmaster workout viewing of The Steve Harvey Show to be interrupted by high culture, you can opt to visit the originals in their respective museums–the Art Institute of Chicago, the Dallas Museum of Art, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), the National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C., and the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York. The program was also sponsored by the Outdoor Advertising Association of America and follows a U.K. version which rolled out last year.





The art deluge will be here through August 31, so get your free and easy culture while you can.