The “Boyhood” Parody You Didn’t Know You Wanted Is Here, Cat-Themed

Earlier this spring, the Internet was awash in parodies of Spike Jonze’s Her. While the premise of that film lent itself to spoofery, another contributing factor was the overwhelming critical acclaim. Anything as beloved as that film, which went on to win an Academy Award for Best Screenplay, inevitably also cultivates a desire to see it taken down a peg–even by fans. Richard Linklater’s Boyhood does not have a premise as ripe for parody as Her, but its central gimmick–filming over the course of 12 years with the same cast–is perhaps even more mutable than anything in Her, and the critical praise has been just as pronounced. So get ready, because here come the Boyhood parodies.





There has already been some amateurish nonsense, and a more sophisticated attempt at mashing up with Harry Potter, but now there’s a parody that utilizes the Internet’s most favorite animal. Created by cute animal curators The Pet Collective, Cathood is a fake trailer following a six-day old kitten through 12 weeks of life. (Directed by “Richard Linklitter,” naturally.)

A lot of fun touches are sprinkled throughout the trailer, like bits of uneaten cat food strewn across a linoleum floor. There are the rather unenthusiastic pull quotes, which stand in lowly contrast to the actual film. There are scenes and bits of dialogue revamped with feline voiceover–for instance, the part where Boyhood boy Mason joins a new class and is greeted by another student who says, “Welcome to the suck,” is replicated with the Cathood kitten joining a bunch of kittens at their mother’s teat, one of whom says, “Welcome to the suckle.” Finally, there’s the music, which mimics the Linklater film’s jangly indie-pop, but with the Fleet Foxes-ish vocalist only saying the word “meow” over and over again.





Just like Boyhood, however, side effects may include a stark reminder of your own mortality–or in this case, your cat’s.