Five Reasons Amazon’s Fire Phone Is A Comical Failure

Amazon’s new Fire phone got us pretty psyched when it was first announced. But now that we’ve spent some time with it, the Fire phone is a nightmare in the hand. Not every facet is a disaster, but there are enough basic niceties missing that I have a hard time believing for one second that CEO Jeff Bezos uses this phone as his only device. Unless this is his first smartphone.

It does, however, manage to get one thing right. We’ll save the plaudits for the end; first, here are the complaints.





Dynamic Perspective is Amazon’s version of 3-D. A feature so important the company decided it was worth four front-facing cameras dedicated to tracking your face. The cameras aren’t subtle and define the look of the phone without much, if any, benefit. Seeing the lock screen move with the device’s rotation garners about enough enthusiasm to make you say “hmm,” but little beyond that.

In fact, Dynamic Perspective isn’t the only thing that feels superficial. Almost everything on the phone gets a drop shadow and jiggles around, including some text, but I couldn’t see any ostensible value to all these embellishments. It’s one thing to have depth in design, but the Dynamic Perspective makes everything faux 3-D for no payoff. It’s not just skeuomorphic overload. It’s actually sort of maddening. (This feature isn’t the same as auto-scroll, which I’ll address later.)

The Carousel might make sense on a Kindle Fire tablet, but it doesn’t work on a phone. For one, it’s confusing. It’s hard to get an overview of your phone. The layout takes up too much space. On any main view of the phone, you can only see four dock icons and one large icon with its recent activity.

This brings up the second issue, privacy. The Carousel is a privacy nightmare. By default, each item on the Carousel displays its recent activity or recommendations from Amazon that still looks like your history. Whatever the last app you’ve used becomes the first Carousel item. It puts things like the last 12 photos you’ve taken, the most visited websites, and dates and times of when you played games on display for anyone who handles the phone to see.

You can turn off Amazon recommendations from showing up, but your photos and other items will always be on display. Good luck making your phone SFW with this feature front-and-center.