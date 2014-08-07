Nike Pop-Up Is Zack Morris’s Wet Dream

Neon triangles. Electric pink and blue walls. Doorways that glow. The scene is from Nike’s NY season preview, by set designer Robert Storey and Creative Director Jen Brill , built to debut the company’s Fall/Winter collection. But as a child of the ’80s, I see math books, Saved by the Bell, and Miami Vice. I want to buy everything inside this nostalgic future. Too bad the gear is just for women.

The eerily symmetrical space begins as a white canvas, then transforms into a retro-futuristic world drawn with a neon pen. The window and door frames are lined with bright LEDs, giving them a hyperreal glow. And the wall colors appear to be generated, not through paint, but through the reflections of ambient pinks and blues. Sight lines are designed to create luminescent frames within frames within frames, with Nike products living at the core, of course.





In an interview with Knstrct, its creators say the space is inspired by the landmark, minimalist light artist Dan Flavin, who used commercial fluorescent light fixtures to craft large, ethereal installations. That may be true, but the Nike store will appeal to many nostalgic women just because it resembles a life-size headquarters of the Jem doll band.

Correction: An earlier version of this post called it a popup shop, when in reality, it was a private preview space for the new collection.