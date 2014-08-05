How Shadowing Coworkers Can Make You Better At Your Job

Have you ever wondered what exactly it is your coworkers do all day?

Work4, a social recruiting company, discovered the key to making employees more productive and improving communication between departments was to answer this question.

Their inter-department employee exchange program called “Live My Life” allows anyone in any position, including interns, to spend one day learning the job of a coworker in another area of the company. The idea is that job shadowers will become familiar with the processes, demands, and challenges of coworkers’ jobs, which will help make working relationships more efficient and provide a more holistic understanding among employees about the operations of the company.

Senior manager of customer success Patricia Sheppard recently spent a day working in the marketing department and says learning about marketing process helped her to put her job into context. “I live the day-to-day about what our products mean to our clients,” she says. Witnessing how the marketing department strategized several months to a year in advance helped her to see where the company was going and changed how she communicates with clients. “It has broadened my scope in terms of what I do [on a daily basis],” she says.

Prior to participating in the “Live My Life” program, Sheppard hadn’t interacted much with the marketing team. “We were very independent,” she admits. Spending a day walking in the shoes of her marketing coworkers helped foster a deeper respect for her colleagues. She suddenly realized putting together a webinar, for example, was 20 to 30 hours of work.

Sheppard also spent a day working with the product team and had the opportunity to learn the steps of making a tool mobile compatible. “I didn’t realize how many steps were involved in this,” she laughs. While she’d previously thought taking an existing tool and making it mobile-compatible, a request she’d made in the past, was simply a flip of a switch, working with the team on this project gave her a better appreciation of what they go through to fulfill such requests.

“It taught me to be much more collaborative,” she says. “That when I make a request, to really think through what are the next steps. It also helped me communicate better knowing what the process looks like.”