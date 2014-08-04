These Sculptural Chairs Were Made With Formula 1 Tech

Boldly colored, strong, and light, Halo is a new chair from designer Michael Sodeau made entirely from Hypetex, a carbon-fiber composite first developed for Formula 1 racing.

“We wanted to create a very graphic form, something that would have a strong identity, hence idea of the disc on the back of the chair,” Sodeau told Dezeen. “When the chair is viewed from behind it hides what is in front, adding a playful quality that only reveals its full shape as you walk around it.”





The chairs, in rich hues like tomato and goldenrod, display a tensile strength that befits their material, with just three legs and a taut, wing-shaped seat. Hypetex is the first carbon-fiber composite to be available in vivid, saturated color; it was developed more than seven years by Formula 1 engineers.

Sodeau plans to unveil the chair next month at the London Design Festival, as part of the exhibition.

[H/T Dezeen]