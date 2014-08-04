Maker Studios’ Former CEO Takes Disney’s Millions To Move Beyond YouTube

What do you do when you get kicked out of your company and then make millions when Disney buys it?

Start another one.

That’s exactly what Danny Zappin, cofounder and former CEO of Maker Studios–the digital management and production company that Disney acquired for $500 million (with a performance-based earn out that could total $950 million) last March–is doing.

His new Venice-based company is called Zealot Networks and Zappin says it is a continuation of his work and vision at Maker, before he was allegedly ousted in an acrimonious management upheaval that is not yet resolved. Zappin is suing current members of Maker’s management, as well as the company’s lawyers and investors, claiming that he was pressured into resigning in April of 2013 after former Endemol chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz was installed as Maker’s new CEO. Maker has said that the lawsuit is “without merit and the allegations are baseless.”

Although Zappin did well in the sale, making about $25 million so far, he said, the wounds still sting. During a conversation at his sleek bachelor pad on the Venice Canals last week, Zappin, who was lounging on a sofa in jeans and a long-sleeve white T-shirt, says, “I feel the practices and what went down (at Maker) were unethical.”

Zealot Networks homepage on August, 4 2014

But he’s also enthusiastic about his new venture, which he sees as a kind of Maker 2.0. Instead of a so-called multi-channel network, Zappin calls Zealot “a multi-company network” that will serve as a growth accelerator for startup companies as well as bring digital talent/companies together with traditional media companies and brands.

“We’re still working with talent, but now I’m taking that same approach with individual entrepreneurs. From what I’ve learned from being a CEO and being in this space, I want to find talented entrepreneurs and help them build their businesses and collaborate with other companies that have a lot of synergies. It’s a different model that’s more focussed on the company than just the individual talent.”