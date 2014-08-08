Why Building Your Brand Is All About Sharing Your Values

As a brand manager, it is your responsibility to make people of different demographics, geographical locations, and socioeconomic statuses feel like members of one collective whole–your brand tribe.

Brands need values that hold their community together, and as a smart tribe builder, you must show these values through both words and actions.

By identifying the interests and values that your ideal customers share and demonstrating that your brand shares those values through the conversations you start, join, and share, you bring about stability and growth for your brand.

Richard Branson provides a great example of digital tribal leadership. When you go to the Virgin website, instead of finding goods and marketing slogans, you find a regularly updated blog with Branson’s environmental initiatives, startup tips, political commentary, and more. There’s virtually nothing about what Virgin sells–in fact, linking from www.virgin.com to anywhere you can buy stuff is challenging. You get the impression that Branson is trying to save the world rather than convincing you to buy something.

By spreading awareness of Virgin’s values, beliefs, and actions, Branson allows people to identify with Virgin and feel like part of the imagined community.

Enter The Dollar Shave Club. Whoever is behind the posts and tweets, they sound like guys that other guys would want to have a beer with, and this allows them to sell without making them feel like you’re being sold to.

Their clever Father’s Day campaign reminded followers of all the silly things that Dad purchased: “Dad, thanks for financing my week-long goal of becoming a rockstar.” The message was about good reasons to get dad a gift, not good reasons to buy him Dollar Shave Club.