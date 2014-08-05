7 Things Millennials Can Do To Prepare For The Job Search

Preparing for the workplace isn’t as easy as it used to be. Even the term “work attire” can mean different things–a business suit at a law firm, jeans and sneakers at a creative agency. So how can you prepare as a job seeker? And what should you expect as an employer?

In a recent survey, Bentley University’s PreparedU research project identified several ways to help Millennials, college faculty and staff, and business leaders better meet each other’s needs. The survey revealed plenty of practical tips to help college-age Millennials prepare for their job search. Here are a few that Millennials could follow right now:

Do your research. When it comes to careers, do things like informational interviews, team-based exercises, and strength and interest assessment tools. Is this particular industry one in which you could see yourself learn and grow?

Test yourself. Explore a new path that’s out of your comfort zone. Make friends with someone from a different culture. Try a new sport. Intern at a nonprofit if you think you’re headed to Wall Street–and vice versa. You might discover a new path that suits you better than the one you’re currently heading down.

Is there something you’ve always been passionate about? Have you always envisioned working with children? Or maybe you’ve always pictured yourself at an exciting startup company or in a creative agency? Come up with inventive ways to combine your passions with your skills. Maybe it’s working for a business on a cause you’re interested in or starting your own business project. Make it happen.

Believe it or not, your parents have a wealth of experience about school and work, know you well, and want only the best for you. Ask them what they would do all over again and what they would do differently. Take advantage of their insight and experience but remember that in the end, it is your life.