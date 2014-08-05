10 Ways To Sit Less At Work (Even If Your Boss Won’t Spring For A Treadmill Desk)

New research finds that even if you’re active, logging eight hours a day on your rear end in front of the computer can shorten your lifespan.

After this news appeared, there was a flurry of interest in treadmill desks: contraptions that let you work while walking 1.5 mph.

So is this the wave of the future? Probably not. Treadmill desks can be expensive and bulky. Given that much work is done remotely these days, and many companies are reducing their real estate, most of us won’t be walking while typing any time soon.

Fortunately, there are other ways to spend less time sitting. Try these 10 tips to cut time in your chair without turning your cube into a gym franchise.

A Fitbit, A Nike+ FuelBand, or a Jawbone Up can encourage you to move more by showing how many steps you’ve taken (and pitting you against friends and colleagues if you like). If you see you’re far under 10,000 steps for the day, you might get up and walk the halls rather than surf the web when you need a break.

Much sitting is unconscious. Set an alarm to remind yourself to get up at least once an hour to grab a drink, stretch, or otherwise engage your muscles.