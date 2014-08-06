Popcart Transforms Any Recipe Into Groceries

You’re 14 steps into a complicated recipe, and it feels like you’ve been dicing, mixing, and sautéing all afternoon. You reach for your next ingredient, and then you realize, you forgot to buy the freaking [fill in the blank]. Because a recipe is not a grocery list.

Popcart is the best solution I’ve seen yet. Created by the culinary social network Foodily, Popcart is a free bookmarklet that you drag into your web browser’s top bar. When you come across any recipe on the web–be it on Bon Appetit, Saveur, or Facebook–all you do is highlight the ingredients and hit a button. Instantly, you’re given a fully priced and portioned list full of actual groceries that can be shipped to your door by FreshDirect, Popcart’s launch partner.





“We’re giving people that ability to go from saying, ‘This is what I want to be eating,’ to actually having it on the table,” says Andrea Cutright, CEO of Foodily.

We want to give people control over what they eat in a way that doesn’t overwhelm them.

Testing a prerelease version of the software, I began to appreciate how elegantly this simple experience was designed. Highlighting text with your mouse is an extremely natural gesture. We’ve all done it thousands of times. And while the creators of Popcart could have built a whole app with a bespoke user interface, they were smart to keep their interaction lightweight and familiar. It’s embedded in the web browsing infrastructure that you already know.

The tool works. It’s also as smart as you’d hope. When it breaks out a recipe for you, it sticks pantry staples like cooking oil into a separate section below and doesn’t automatically add them to your cart, assuming you already have them around. (To add them, you just click.)





Or consider if a recipe calls for ginger. Popcart will add a few ounces of fresh organic ginger root to your cart. But say you prefer pre-ground ginger paste, or the cheaper, non-organic stuff. Clicking on “Swap” pulls up a carousel of alternatives with pricing information. Just take your pick.