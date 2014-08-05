The 5 Annoying Emails Everyone Gets And How To Respond To Them

We’ve all been there: Staring at an email inbox stacked with one irritating message after the next. The damage control can seem too overwhelming to tackle, especially at the end of the day when the only ones remaining are the ones you’ve worked hardest to avoid. Where to begin responding? And what’s with all these tone-deaf emailers?

The annoying email doesn’t come in just one flavor. Chances are you’ve encountered at least one of these types of emails in the course of your workday. Here’s how to knock them off your plate as gracefully as you can:

You leave your desk for a cup of coffee, come back, and find an email chain 20-deep with responses at the top of your inbox. There’s no turning back once the dunce who forgot to BCC a giant group of people hits “send.” “Once you’re in that nightmare, you just have to wait until the agony dies down,” says Peggy Duncan, founder of the Digital Breakthroughs Institute.

Still, there are things you can do to minimize the irritation. You can ask the person who first reached out to call a full-stop on the email by BCC-ing the group. Or you can simply find ways to keep the messages out of your inbox. Use the “mute” button in Gmail, found under the “More” tab to hide future messages in the chain. Microsoft Outlook has a similar feature under its “Home” tab called “ignore.”

Sadly, some reply-all chains just can’t be ignored, like the ones your boss sends to set up a meeting. Just when you think you’ve finally arrived at the perfect time when everyone can make it, Suzie comes back from lunch and announces she’s out of town that day and the whole deluge starts all over again.

Make a Doodle poll. It may seem too type-A for your taste, but embedding a poll that lets everyone in the email easily track when each person is available will make things easier for the group. Plus it’s free.

Finding yourself on the receiving end of an email you weren’t supposed to see is a tricky situation. Sometimes you can laugh it off, but when nasty words are flying, what do you do?