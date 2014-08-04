How Finding A Business Partner Is Awfully Similar To Finding A Spouse

Just like marriage, it takes time to find the right business partner.

The terms “work husband/wife” are frequently used because marriage and business partnerships are extremely relatable. Maintaining those relationships involves ongoing attention, change, and reflection over time.

Here are a few top tips to consider before tying the business knot:

Whether it is experience in a specific field, a certain degree or acquired skill set, a flexible schedule, or an unshakeable work ethic, these attributes cannot be compromised. Once this parameter is outlined it is easier to narrow down your search.

This is where long-term happiness comes into play. Of course not everything has to align, but a majority of values and long-term goals should be similar in both personal and professional aspects.

While many professionals try to separate work and life, oftentimes the two blend together, just like how work carries over into personal relationships. Having said that, it’s imperative to take the time to find the right partner that can enable a company to grow, just as you would seek out a match to grow a relationship and or family with.

With so much at stake, a business relationship cannot exist without trust. Trust is the key to mutual respect and aids in strengthening the shared values of both partners.