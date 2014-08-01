Do Your F*cking Tastebuds A Favor And Try Auntie Fee’s Recipes

“When you don’t see no water at the bottom–this bitch is ready.”

“I don’t know what the fuck this is, okay? It’s just something sweet for the fucking kids.”

Meet Felicia O’Dell, better known as Auntie Fee: the sassiest, most NSFW, most on-budget chef the Internet has ever seen. Food Network queens Sandra Lee and Rachael Ray, bow down. Auntie Fee’s cuisines can’t possibly be any more semi-homemade than they are now and they take way less than 30 minutes to slap together.

Want to feed seven people for just $3.35? Done.

Your kids hankering for a sweet treat? Easy.