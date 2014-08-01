“Kevin Durant Crossing The Delaware” And Other PS4 Masterpiece Paintings

People have been arguing for what feels like eons about whether video games should be considered (or boldly declared!) an art form.





Depending on which side of that argument you fall on, this new Sony PS4 campaign by agency BBH New York will either alienate or delight you. As part of a contest for E3, the brand commissioned a re-imagined version of Leutze’s “Washington Crossing the Delaware” to replace Revolutionary War soldiers with characters from PS4 games. Washington’s spot in the painting was given to a top gamer.





Now with a new site, the brand is giving other gamers a chance to combine some of their favorite game characters with a selection of three classic paintings–the aforementioned “Washington Crossing The Delaware,” Coypel’s “Fury of Achilles,” or Delacroix’ “Liberty Leading the People.” Once created you can submit your creation to the “Gamer Masterpiece” contest for a chance to win a canvas of your work and a free PS4.

Sure, it might have hardcore art historians dry heaving a bit, but a few hours of slaying zombies should fix that right up.